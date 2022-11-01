Qala OTT Release Date: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil To Make Bollywood Debut With Tripti Dimri On THIS Date

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s much awaited debut film ‘Qala’ is all set for release. Starring ‘Bulbull’ fame actor Tripti Dimri, the supernatural thriller film will have a direct-to-digital release.

On Tuesday, digital streaming platform Netflix announced the release date of the film. Sharing a poster of Tripti Dimri, the OTT giant announced that the film will start streaming from December 1, 2022.

“Qala's music hit all the right notes but chasing after her mother's love made it skip beats 💔 #Qala arrives on December 1st, only on Netflix,” read the OTT giant’s Twitter post. Take a look:

‘Qala’ is a psychological drama film and has been directed by Anvitaa Dutt of ‘Bulbull’ fame. The movie has been produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’. Notably, the trio earlier collaborated for their 2020 superhit film ‘Bulbbul’.

Described as a story about an “eponymous young playback singer”, the press release by Netflix mentioned that the film has been set in the late 1930s and early 1940s.

“The film is about Qala’s tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother,” read the official storyline in a report by PTI.

“The pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons,” added the report.

Also starring Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh, the director describes ‘Qala’ as a one about mothers and daughters.

“Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide,” read the press release by Netflix.