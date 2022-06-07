Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Shah Rukh Khan, now actor Sonnalli Seygal has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Sonnalli took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers.

"Now that I have your attention, swipe left for reality, which is me at my COVID best. Finally, after 2 yrs I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering. This msg is also a reminder that covid is trying to crawl back into our lives, so mask up guys! This fight is gonna be a little longer than we thought, but we r in it to win it. Stay strong! Stay safe," she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli added, "I really take pride in my immunity and I hardly ever fall sick.. but having contracted this virus now and having fever I guess after yearsss, I have to say it's not a good feeling and the virus is everything horrible that they say it is. But having said that, lots of fluids, vitamins, medicines, meditation, prayers & lots of doggo love help heal you soonest."

Pyar Ka Punchnama fame actress also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested."Anyone who's come in contact with me, pls get yourself tested, though my CT count is non-infectious, according to my reports. Stay safe," Sonnalli posted.

Meanwhile, a few days earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Prior to him as per several reports Katrina Kaif had also tested positive for the virus. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan and OM actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and Akshay Kumar was also infected with the virus.

As per several reports, it is being speculated that the sudden cases of covid in Bollywood are rising after 'super-spreader' Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash as half of the stars mentioned above including SRK, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Katrina Kaif attended the event.

Posted By: Ashita Singh