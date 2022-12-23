‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Star Sonnalli Seygall Dating Hotelier Ashesh Sajnani? Here’s What We Know

Sultry and bold Sonnalli Seygall is quite a leggy lass, and the actor has kept her love life away from the limelight. However, the assumed eligible bachelor is not single anymore as the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' actress is rumored to be dating hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani.

Away from the entertainment world, the pal knew many people from the industry. According to a report cited by TOI, the duo have been in a relationship for four-five years, and have managed to keep their relationship under the sheets, as they do not want to shed light on the affair.

Sonnalli Seygall has always kept her personal life private and is keen to focus on her career. The two have been avoiding the same frame for a long period and keep hanging together in the company of their friends and family.

Sonnalli Seygall has never been linked to any of her co-stars, whereas according to a report of DNA, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani was stated to date Kajal Aggarwal in 2017, and later Tara Sutaria.

However, there are 'no comments' from either party yet. Talking about her work, Sonnalli Seygall was last seen in 'Jai Mummy Di' opposite Sunny Singh, which was directed by Navjot Gulati.

She will next be seen in Sanjay Sharma's 'Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sonnalli is currently filming for her other upcoming film titled, 'Aseq' opposite Adi Chugh. She will also be seen in 'Boondi Raita' opposite Himanshi Kohli, helmed by Kamal Chandra.