    Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song Out: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Single People An Anthem Ahead Of Valentines Day | Watch

    Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song Out: Ranbir Kapoor casts his magic to take away your singledon-blues in this peppy number from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

    By Aanchal Sharma
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 02:19 PM (IST)
    The makers of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released a new song featuring Ranbir Kapoor on Friday. Titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the song’s peppy beats will get you grooving with the Bollywood superstar.

    Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Kapoor shared the video of the song and wrote, “Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Move on 🤩 #PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai, song out now!”

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

    In the song, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen giving hopes to all the single people ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is dedicated to all the people with broken hearts to cast away their blues. 

    Ranbir Kapoor gives Badtameez Dil vibes in the beginning of the song, where he plays a trumpet. 

    Several social media users took to Shraddha Kapoor’s post to react to Ranbir Kapoor in the video. One user wrote, “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry 💗💗 you are the most beautiful and gorgeous.” Another comment read, “What a song🔥 the arrangement the beats 🔥🔥 So many actors and people can dance these days but when Hrithik and Ranbir dances, it’s something else. And lyrics is so realistic 😂 specially the antara..”

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and is slated for a theatrical release on March 8, 2023. The film will mark the first time on-screen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and the movie will be releasing on the occasion of Holi 2023.

    During the trailer launch of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Luv Ranjan cleared that the lead actors of the film will not be on any promotional spree. “The decision is mine. Ranbir and Shraddha will only be seen together in theaters and not in any promotion. So if you want to see them together, come watch them in theaters,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

