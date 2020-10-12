The threats appeared on both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's Instagram accounts after Chennai Super Kings had faced a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor R Madhavan lashed out at trolls for threatening MS Dhoni's six-year-old daughter Ziva on social media. The actor in his tweet demanded strict punishment against the culprits so that harassment can be stopped and people fear before posting online threats.

Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan shared a news report and wrote, "Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens."

The teenager was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. The 16-year-old shared threatening messages on Instagram after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.😡😡 https://t.co/mu9jR5tnQt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

The threats appeared on both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's Instagram accounts after Chennai Super Kings had faced a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh said, "The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back."

Apart from R Madhavan, several cricketers, politicians and celebrities took to social media to express their disgust and they demanded action against it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma