New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sukumar's much-anticipated movie 'Pushpa: The Rise" has finally hit the theaters today (December 17). While the film features Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun and Rashmika, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil plays an antagonist in the movie. The movie is written and helmed by Sukumar.

As soon as the film hit the theatres, an influx of fans was seen outside the movie hall to watch the first day, first show. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Russian cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography. The movie is edited by Karthika Srinivas.

Since the movie has been released today, netizens flooded Twitter with their reviews. While one wrote, "PushpaTheRise BLOCKBUSTER.Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Allu Arjun's power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense... Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. #Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaReview," another commented, "Pushpa one word review: Outstanding. Allu Arjun best ever performance till date, full mass entertainer. Racy first half with intense second half...Direction, Music, BGM, DOP top class. Good end to wait for THE RULEEEE."Pushpa one word review: Outstanding.

#Pushpareview



Sukumar lost his magic. Wasted a big opportunity.

The movie is not A pan India one. And honestly i don't want to see the second part if there is one ??#Pushpa #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th — Pushpa Rise ???????????? (@RealFan77) December 17, 2021

1 st half very good

2 nd half good , some lag is there .. not that much concern.

Biggest plus allu arjun makeover and dialogue diction.

Biggest minus Devi Sri prasad.

BGM movie lo ?????????? , ???? ?????? ???????? ?????????? ????????????.

good movie 3/5.#Pushpa #Pushpareview pic.twitter.com/qxTOYrWjZY — SRINIVAS (@POKURIPOKURI) December 17, 2021

Superb first half with a below average second half



Positive

Positive

Allu Arjun Style and swag

First Half making

DOP



Negatives

Negatives

Background score

Story narrative

Length

Climax

Overall average flick

Rating 2.5/5#Pushpareview #PushpaRaj #pushpa #PushpaTheRise pic.twitter.com/D3y4CV4FeG — Movie Reviews (@moviereviews_12) December 17, 2021

Pushpa one word review: Outstanding.

Allu Arjun best ever performance till date,,

full mass entertainer....

Racy first half with intense second half...

Direction, Music, BGM, DOP top class..

Good end to wait for THE RULEEEE......#Pushpareview #PushpaUSAPremiereOnDec16 #Pushpa — Siva kumar (@sivagvs) December 17, 2021

#PushpaTheRise BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ????????

Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Allu Arjun's power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense... Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon.#Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaReview pic.twitter.com/Ojxg20qpEm — PBSena?? (@PBSena1) December 17, 2021

The Telugu movie is an action thriller and also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, and others playing important roles. Samantha Ruth Prabu gave a special appearance by doing an item number in the film.

