New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have released the much-awaited trailer. The trailer was scheduled to release earlier on Monday, but due to some 'unforseen technical issues', the makers released it late at night. Helmed by Sukumar Banreddi, the trailer showcases red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The trailer opens up on a dense forest and then moves on to Allu Arjun's action-pack entry, 'Pushpa Raj, Thaggede Le'. Seeing the trailer, one can say that the film is raw, dense and has the right kind of masala to keep the viewers hooked. A lot is going in the trailer, a turf between the forest natives and greedy men, officials trying to maintain decorum, and Pushpa Raj's interesting love story.

Allu Arjun's never-seen-before avatar, such as look, dialect, etc, adds flavour to the film. Not just this, for the first time, anchor turned actress Anasuya Bhardwaj and comedian Sunil seems to be essaying a negative role.

Apart from all this, the trailer is also packed with hard-hitting dialogues such as, “Pushpa ante flower anukunnara" (Pushpa is not a flower, it's a fire), "This world has given you a gun and me an axe, to play my own game”.

Here have a look:

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil in an antagonist role. The film marks Fahadh's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Pusha: The Rise will release the film in two parts, the first part will be released on December 17, 2021, in several Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The action-thriller is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty media. The makers recently shot a special dance number with superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

