New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise' was a massive hit in South Indian and Hindi cinema. The movie left a huge impact on people, and fans went gaga over Allu Arjun's acting. After the release of Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun's fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the second. So, here is good news for all of them, as per the media report, the film will be released on Sankranti 2023. Earlier, several speculations were doing rounds on the internet that the sequel will hit the big screens on December 16. However, as per fresh speculation, the release of the film got delayed, and now the movie will hit the silver screens on Sankranti 2023.

As per a report in News18, the reason behind the delay of Pushpa: The Rule, is that the writer and director of the movie, Sukumar, is taking a lot of time to finish the script. The report claims that Sukumar is closely monitoring the script and making a lot of changes. He is also focusing on dialogues that should keep the audience hooked to their seats. Also, many other media reports claim that Sukumar craves perfection and looks for detailing.

Further, the South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is all set to kick-start his shooting for e first schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in July. According to reports, before commencing the shoot, Allu will go on a trip with family. It is expected that Srikanth Vissa, will be the one who will write down the dialogues for the sequel. For the unversed, Srikanth also penned the dialogues for Pushpa: The Rise.

About Pushpa: The Rule

Since the film is a sequel, it will continue to narrate the story of the rivalry between Pushpa Raj and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It is expected that in part two, the audience will witness the conclusion of this rivalry. The item song in the film is likely to be performed by Disha Patani.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen