New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandana, became one of the biggest hits in the recent times. The film ruled over the hearts of many, courtesy, spectacular acting, amazing storyline and chartbuster songs.

Now, the second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, is also in the progress. According to the latest reports by the news agency IANS, the musician Devi Sri Prasad has composed three songs for the sequel.

The report further stated that the movie was not planned to be in two parts, but the makers dropped that plan in the middle and decided to make two parts of the movie. Therefore, DSP had to wrap up the music for the first part.

Now, the makers are set to begin the shooting for Pushpa 2, and Devi had worked on minute changes for his previously composed songs and completed three songs for the sequel. Pushpa: The Rise collected more than Rs 300 at the box office worldwide. Moreover, it also got a good response on the OTT platform.

Allu Arjun made his debut as a lead in the movie Gangotri in 2003. He has contributed to many blockbuster movies such as Arya, Race Gurram, Desamuduru, Sarrainodu and others. Whereas, Rashmika Mandanna will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Rashmika has signed many movies in Bollywood including Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be part of Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She is also in talks to pair opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal as Parineeti Chopra has walked out of the project.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise revolved around the smuggling of red sandalwood trees in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam. While Allu Arjun essays the role of Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna is seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore played supporting roles in the film.

