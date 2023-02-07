  • News
'Pushpa: The Rule': Allu Arjun Wraps Up Movie's Vizag Schedule; Details Inside

Allu Arjun finally wrapped up the Vizag schedule of Pushpa: The Rule, which is all set to have a global theatrical release this year itself.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 08:48 PM IST
Minute Read
Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his Forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Pushpa: The Rule. In an interesting update, the South superstar has finally wrapped up the Vizag schedule of Pushpa: The Rule, which will hit the worldwide theatres on February 7, 2023.

Makers filmed the introduction song of Pushpa 2 in a large-scale in Vizag. Announcing the same, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Story and bid adieu to Vizag. In the picture, the actor could be seen standing at the beach as he enjoys the mesmerizing view. Sharing the pic, the Pushpa star simply wrote, "Thank You Vizag." 

Pushpa 2 kickstarted in Vizag last week and according to Filmy Focus, the makers were busy canning the hero introduction song in Vizag. Sukumar will be soon introducing the hero character with this catchy song.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended an event, after which he greeted his fans with folded hands. The videos and photos from the event surfaced on social media which saw the actor's bouncers facing problem in controlling the fans. Arjun responded by waving and greeting them with folded hands.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors in December. The movie's first schedule has been wrapped up at a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Reports suggested that Pushpa director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make the second part ever bigger than the first one.

Related Reads
