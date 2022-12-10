Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun To Start Shooting For Pushpa 2 From THIS Date; Deets Inside

'Pushpa: The Rule' acclaimed immense praise and love from the fans of Allu Arjun demanding updates on the return of a sequel. As the makers and the actor confirmed the return of the film, the first shooting schedule of the film is finally on the move and will commence on December 12 in Bangkok.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun also referred to as Bunny, is living his life in a suitcase. The source says, "Bunny is living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfill his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The full-fledged shooting of 'Pushpa 2' will commence on December 12 in Hyderabad, whereas the first schedule will start in Bangkok. The team of 'Pushpa 2' also did some test shoots with the lead of the film Allu Arjun last month, whereas the fresh glimpses will be released on the first anniversary of 'Pushpa: The Rule' i.e. December 17.

Earlier it was revealed that 'Pushpa 2' will hit the screens in 2024, as helmed by director Sukumar, the filmmaker is taking his own time and wants to exceed the standards of the sequel of 'Pushpa.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

'Pushpa: The Rise' was recently released in Russia on December 8, where the star of the film Allu Arjun has become a global sensation. Holding a super successful Press Conference for 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun, and the makers of the film attended the premiere of their blockbuster film overseas and were thrilled to see the reaction of the live audience.

Allu Arjun has become a Tollywood heartthrob and is now a global icon also collaborated with musician and singer Armaan Malik for a music video titled, "Memu Aagamu', also featuring the K-pop group 'TRI.BE.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

'Puspa: The Rule' was released on December 17 last year starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film also featured a sensational item number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu which instantly went viral, making rounds on social media to date.