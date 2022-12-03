Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Release Simultaneously In India, Russia

South superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Pushpa: The Rule. Meanwhile, the duo is currently promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia ahead of its release in the country on December 8.

There has been a massive buzz going around the sequel for a very long time and recently, Pinkvilla revealed an exciting update about the upcoming film. According to the publication, the makers have plans to release Pushpa 2 simultaneously in Russia and India. Not only this, but the film will be released in some other countries as well.

Producer Y. Ravi Shankar was quoted saying, "Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia."

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared his excitement for the upcoming sequel, stating that he is "very enthusiastic to shoot it." The actor said, "Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

As per Pinkvilla, Filmmaker Sukumar wants Pushpa 2 to be bigger and for viewers to have a greater experience than they did with Pushpa: The Rise. He has organized numerous test shootings.

Pushpa: The Rise depicted a coolie's life working for a red sandalwood trafficking organization. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna played key roles in the super-successful movie.