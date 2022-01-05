New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Pushpa: The Rise', which hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, is all set to be released on a major OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the Telugu movie is currently enjoying its third week in theatres and has managed to earn Rs 65 crore at the Indian box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the worldwide box office. It established an unstoppable pace despite finding a strong opponent in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and '83' that hit the theatres as big Christmas Day releases in India.

Now, with the movie releasing on OTT, these numbers are expected to rise manifold. In light of this, here's a look at when and where you can watch the movie on OTT.

Which OTT platform will the movie be released on?

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries. On Wednesday (January 5), Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will begin streaming on its OTT platform from January 7.

"He’ll fight. He’ll run. He’ll jump. But he won’t succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada (sic)," read the caption.

When will the movie begin streaming?

The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform from January 7. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What is the movie about?

The film revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood trees in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam. While Allu Arjun essays the role of Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna is seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles in the film.

Meanwhile, the film's sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is scheduled to begin production this year. On December 31, the makers released a deleted scene from the film, which has Allu Arjun's enthralling sequence.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha