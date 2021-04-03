Pushpa: For the first time, we will see Allu and Rashmika sharing screen space and romancing each other. It will be interesting to see their chemistry.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Allu Arjun and Rshmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Pushpa's teaser is out. In the short clip, we can see the south superstar running in the midst of woods, with his face covered and hands tied at the back. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company took to their social media account and unveiled the teaser leaving the fans excited for the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, the production company captioned the video as, "Hold your nerve tight because excitement is in the air Meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj on 7th April at 6:12 PM"

Here have a look:

As soon as the teaser was released, fans went gaga over it and bombarded the comment section in no time. Some fans dropped fire and heart emojis while others wrote, "Pushpa raj is here!!!!!!"

After watching the teaser, one can say that Pushpa is going to be an interesting film. Also, there are other exciting factors which will make the film worth watching. The intense face-off between Allu and Fahadh Faasil, an antagonist in the film, will keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Also, for the first time, we will see Allu and Rashmika sharing screen space and romancing each other. It will be interesting to see their chemistry.

Talking about the film, it is based on the red sandalwood smugglers. In the film, Allu is essaying a protagonist role and the other details of his character Pushpa Raj will be unveiled on his birthday, that is, on April 7.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar while produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Apart from Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in four different languages i.e Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, on August 13, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv