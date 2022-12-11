  • News
  • Entertainment

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Awarded With 'Leading Man' At An Event In His Hometown Hyderabad

South superstar Allu Arjun was honoured with ‘Leading Man’ at the one-of-its-kind event by GQ in Hyderabad.

By SWATI SINGH
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 08:01 PM IST
Minute Read
Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Awarded With 'Leading Man' At An Event In His Hometown Hyderabad

Pan India star Allu Arjun was recently awarded with “Leading Man” at an event hosted by GQ at the exotic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. This was the first time that GQ made a grand gesture as such by hosting a grandeur like this for any celebrity.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Pushpa star was extremely touched by GQ's personal gesture of making it to Hyderabad, which is the actor's home city. During the event, Allu Arjun looked dapper in a black-colored suit which he teamed up with black boots and chunky pair of glasses. Take a look at the pictures below:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Allu Arjun is touted as the cinema's most celebrated leading man who dominated the headlines for several reasons. His 2021 action flick, Pushpa: The Rise is a huge success. Not only did the film break Box Office records, it also turned out as one of the most-watched films on the digital platform.

The actor won several awards after the release of his blockbuster film, one being 'Indian Of The Year' for launching a fresh wave of Pan-India films. Additionally, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Allu Arjun served as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day procession in New York.

Also Read
Shanaya Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party Is All About Red And Black; Here's..
Shanaya Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party Is All About Red And Black; Here's..

After the unbreakable success of Pushpa: The Rise, the Arya 2 actor is all set to reprise his iconic role in the film's second installment, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.