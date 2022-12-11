Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Awarded With 'Leading Man' At An Event In His Hometown Hyderabad

Pan India star Allu Arjun was recently awarded with “Leading Man” at an event hosted by GQ at the exotic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. This was the first time that GQ made a grand gesture as such by hosting a grandeur like this for any celebrity.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Pushpa star was extremely touched by GQ's personal gesture of making it to Hyderabad, which is the actor's home city. During the event, Allu Arjun looked dapper in a black-colored suit which he teamed up with black boots and chunky pair of glasses. Take a look at the pictures below:

Allu Arjun is touted as the cinema's most celebrated leading man who dominated the headlines for several reasons. His 2021 action flick, Pushpa: The Rise is a huge success. Not only did the film break Box Office records, it also turned out as one of the most-watched films on the digital platform.

The actor won several awards after the release of his blockbuster film, one being 'Indian Of The Year' for launching a fresh wave of Pan-India films. Additionally, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Allu Arjun served as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day procession in New York.

After the unbreakable success of Pushpa: The Rise, the Arya 2 actor is all set to reprise his iconic role in the film's second installment, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.