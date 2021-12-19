New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise hit the theatres, on Friday. The movie had a slow start on the first day of the box office collection but, by the second half, it picked up the pace and minted Rs 3 crore, surpassing Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At its home, especially in Nizam, Pushpa has broken all records by collecting Rs 11.45 crore, becoming the biggest collection for this region. In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs 4 crore gross and Karnataka Rs 3.60 crore. Total, the film has grossed Rs 52.50 crore on the first day of its release and with this, it has become the biggest box office opener of 2021.

Not just this, the Hindi version of Pushka has also broken the day one collection record of KGF. Yes, reportedly, Yash-starrer, that released before COVID-19 broke out, minted only Rs 2.8 crore.

For unversed, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, state governments had ordered to shut down the theatres to curb the spread of the virus. It was only in October, the theatres were reopened, and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavandhi was the first Hindi movie to make a debut on the silver screen, followed by Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Spider-Man: No Way Home and several other films.

On the first day of release, Sooryavanshi minted Rs 31.40 crore, Annaatthe Rs 34.70 crore, Master Rs 40 crore and Spider-Man Rs 41.50 crore.

Here have a look at Pushpa's collection break up from across the country:

1. Mumbai - 1,41,00,000

2. Delhi / UP - 62,00,000

3. East Punjab - 14,00,000

4. Rajasthan - 16,00,000

5. CP Berar - 49,00,000

6. CI - 15,00,000

7. Nizam / Andhra - 30,50,00,000

8. Mysore / Karnataka - 5,23,00,000

9. Tamil Nadu - 3,07,00,000

10. Kerala - 1,28,00,000

11. West Bengal - 24,00,000

12. Bihar - 20,00,000

13. Assam - 3,00,000

14. Odisha - 42,00,000

15. ALL INDIA - 43,94,00,000

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv