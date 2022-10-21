'Pushpa Anaar': Allu Arjun's Fans Style A Special Diwali Patakha To Celebrate The Big Indian Festival

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rise’ became a sensation on social media. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film smashed all box office records and emerged as a pan-India blockbuster in 2021.

Even after a year of its release, the craze surrounding ‘Pushpa’ doesn't seem to slow down. Recently, pictures of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ avatar styled patakhas went viral on social media.

Originally a Telugu film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was later released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film went on to do a business over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

The sequel to the film is already underway. Recently, the makers shared a glimpse from behind the scenes from the making of the first look poster from ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’

Talking about the film, Rashmika Mandanna recently said, ““First is ‘Kirik Party’, which is my debut Kannada film, next is ‘Geeta Govindam’ which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is ‘Pushpa’. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country.”

The ‘Goodbye’ star added, “I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept.”

“We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like ‘wow’,” said Rashmika during a media interaction.

‘Pushpa The Rise’ recently began filming with a muhurat shot in September 2021. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be ‘bigger and better’.