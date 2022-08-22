Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Sneak Peek Of Pooja Ceremony, Filming Starts Today | See Pics

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the second part. The wait is finally over as the shooting for the film has started today. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will return for Pushpa: The Rule to reprise their roles. Rashmika has shared a glimpse of the Pooja ceremony on Instagram.

Sharing the picture of the clapboard, she wrote, "Pushpa 2- Let's Gooo", with a fire emoticon.

Earlier, the production house Mythri Movie Makers announced that the pooja ceremony will be held today and also shared the poster of the film. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule. #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER."

The makers also shared a glimpse of the pooja ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "#PushpaTheRule starts off on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER."

Mythri Movie Makers also shared the video of the ceremony. The caption reads, "Highlights from #PushpaTheRule pooja ceremony".

Allu Arjun did not attend the pooja ceremony as he is in New York currently. On Monday, the actor was honoured by the Mayor Of New York, Eric Adam. He represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian Day parade. Sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr Eric Adams. Thaggede Le !".

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise revolved around the smuggling of red sandalwood trees in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam. Allu Arjun essayed the role of Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil played the role of an antagonist in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore played supporting roles in the film.