Pushpa 2: Makers Of The Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Release Film On THIS Date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a storm at the box-office. With ‘Pushpa 2’ already in the works, fans can’t keep calm and have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ already have a tentative release date in their minds. The film is expected to release in theaters in 2024.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is expected to begin shooting in Bangkok next month. A report in Pinkvilla read, “Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure ‘Pushpa 2’ also becomes bigger and better than ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December.”

"Sukumar's perfection will lead to a delay in the film's release. He doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently revealed the new catchphrase from ‘Pushpa: The Rule.” While attending an event, Allu Arjun said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

In October, Allu Arjun began shooting for the much-awaited second installment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Cinematographer Kuba Brozek took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the ‘Pushpa’ star from the sets of the film. “Adventure has begun … thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline #ThaggedheLe #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule,” he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ will mark the second on-screen outing of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.