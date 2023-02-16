Pushpa 2: First Glimpse Of Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Pan-India Film To Be Out On THIS Date

The blockbuster success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 made the south star a pan-India sensation. The film became a monstrous success at the box office and collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Ever since the makers announced a sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, fans have been waiting with baited breath to get more information and updates about the Allu Arjun-starrer. Reports indicate that Allu Arjun has decided to bring his fans a special treat regarding Pushpa 2.

According to reports, Allu Arjun, who will be celebrating his 41st birthday on April 8, has decided to release the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 on his birthday. "Allu Arjun wants to make his birthday special for his fans and so, he has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse on his birthday, to be decided depending on the final output," a report in Pinkvilla cited a source close to the film as saying.

The report further adds, "Allu Arjun will have low-key birthday celebrations with his close friends and family at his home in Hyderabad." The film will reportedly release in March 2024.

Recently, it was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again been approached for a special song in Pushpa 2. The actor set the screen on fire with her item song, Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun, and the makers wanted to recreate the magic onscreen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly declined the offer. The actor wants to focus on films and shows which are more character-oriented and thus wants to refrain from special songs and item numbers at this point of her career.

Pushpa: The Rule will mark the second installment of Pushpa film franchise. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and will continue from where the first part left off. The epic clash between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh will be the highlight of Pushpa 2.