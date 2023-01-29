Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Shooting In Vizag For Movie's Hero Introduction Song In Vizag; Details Inside

South superstar Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming much-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule. The first part of the movie was released on December 17, 2021, and it shattered all the Box Office records in the South as well as the Hindi belt. As Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of the second installment of Pushpa, he is currently in Vizag.

It is pertinent to note that Pushpa 2 has kickstarted in Vizag and according to a recent update by Filmy Focus, the makers are currently canning the hero introduction song in Vizag. The song's shoot will be over by this weekend, and Sukumar will introduce the hero character with this catchy song.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors in December. The movie's first schedule has been wrapped up at a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Reports suggested that Pushpa director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make the second part ever bigger than the first one.

According to the HT, at one of the events, the movie's cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek said in an interview, "I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too."

Even though it was released on OTT, Allu Arjun fans are crazy about Pushpa. The sequel to Pushpa will be released in 2023 and will be shown in theatres worldwide.