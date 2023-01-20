  • News
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Arrives For Shoot In Vishakhapatnam; Fans Cheer For Him At Airport | WATCH

After basking in the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule. The actor arrived at the Vishakhapatnam airport after which fans went frenzy.

By Swati Singh
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 06:27 PM IST
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming action-flick Pushpa: The Rule. The actor arrived in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for the shoot of his much-anticipated movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun arrived in an all-new avatar for his upcoming film's shoot, witnessing which all of his fans went berserk as they gathered outside the airport to welcome him. Soon after Arjun arrived at the airport, fans showered flowers on him. Sharing the same, a Twitter user wrote, "Our DEMI MASS GOD @alluarjun (folded hands emoji) Love you Anna!!! (heart emoji) #PushpaTheRule @PushpaMovie."

The Pushpa star donned an all-black ensemble for his visit to Vishakhapatnam and fans went gaga over his beefed-up physique. "Ah biceps, hairstyle entamma (Look at those biceps and hairstyle) @alluarjun (fire and explosion emojis) #PushpaTheRule," wrote a netizen.

Fans gathered outside the Vizag airport to welcome Arjun, as evident from the video shared by a Twitter user. They all shouted ‘AA Army’ and ‘Jai Bunny’ with flags in their hands. "Anakapalle AlluArjun Army Ready To Welcome Our IDOL @alluarjun At Vizag Airport !! #PushpaTheRule," read the caption.

It is pertinent to note that Pushpa 2 went on floors in November 2022. According to the HT, at one of the events, the movie's cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek said in an interview, "I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too."

Even though it was released on OTT, Allu Arjun fans are crazy about Pushpa. The sequel to Pushpa will be released in 2023 and will be shown in theatres worldwide.

