Punjabi Singer Nachhatar Gill's Wife Dalvinder Kaur Passes Away at 48; Family Performs Last Rites

Popular Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife Dalvinder Kaur passed away at the age of 48 on November 15, 2022. The development came at a time when wedding festivities were taking place in the Gill family. As per several reports, Nachhatar and Dalvinder's daughter tied the knot on November 14 and their son was all set to get married on 17th November 2022 ahead of which a pall of gloom descended over the family.

It is pertinent to note that Dalvinder Kaur was reportedly not keeping well for quite some time. She breathed her last on Tuesday amidst the wedding festivities of her son, who was to soon tie the knot on Thursday.

The last rites of Nachhatar Gill's late wife were performed on Wednesday, pics from which have been surfacing on social media. The viral images saw the Gill family bidding their last adieu to Dalvinder. Apart from the family members the singer's friends also accompanied him during the toughest phase of his life.

More about Nachhatar Gill

Nachhatar Gill is a well-known Punjabi musician and singer-songwriter, who is popular for singing sad and emotional songs. Gill got popular with his solo song Dil Ditta Nahin Si. His two religious albums are Sahib Jinah Diyan Mane (2006), and Ardaas Karaan (2010). He appeared in his first movie, Gal Sun Ho Gaya in 2012. Apart from that, he also appeared in three more films, the latest one being Jugaadi Dot Com in 2015.