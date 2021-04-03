Amid this COVID-19 when people are restricted to move, Punit Malhotra has a solution for Kareena Kapoor Khan's travel cravings.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again COVID-19 pandemic has forced Indians to stay at home after witnessing a surge in the active cases. The deadly virus is spreading its wings in the nation, and this time at a very rapid scale. This surge has forced several states to impose strict restrictions on the movement of people, leaving alone the travel restrictions. This second wave is making us miss our travel days when everyone was carefree and didn't have to carry our now two constant companions, mask and sanitisers.

Well, it's not just us, even new mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is also missing her travel days. Recently, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a scintillating throwback picture from a Switzerland vacation. In the pic, we can see Mrs Pataudi looking gorgeous in a black turtle neck top with her hair tied in a bun and taking a selfie with the Swiss Alps in the backdrop. She captioned the image as, "Apres ski days ??

Will they return?"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as Bebo dropped the post, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor's eyes were filled with hearts. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, "When , when ❤️ you look stun 😍"

On the other hand, filmmaker Punit Malhotra couldn't stop himself from dropping a hilarious comment on Bebo's picture, and with that, he made sure to make netizens go ROFL. He wrote, "Maam we can put up a set at Mehboob 🤣"

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, the Jab We Met actress in February embraced motherhood for the second time. She welcomed a baby boy who is now more than a month old. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are already parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020. Now she will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha on 25th December this year. The film is the official remake of Hollywood's cult-classic film Forrest Gump.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv