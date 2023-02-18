Puneeth Rajkumar's 2017 Hit Film 'Raajakumara' To Be Screened On Mahashivratri; Details Inside

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering cardiac arrest in the early hours. Now, according to News 18, the makers have decided to do a special screening of his film Raajakumara in order to pay tribute to him.

The screening of Raajakumara has been scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm on February 19 at Bharathi Theater in the Peenya area of Bangalore. The movie was released back in March 24, 2017, and it received rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. Raajakumara later became the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film until K.G.F: Chapter 1 broke its record.

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie was bankrolled by Vajay Kiragandhar under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Raajakumara also stars Priya Anand in the lead role, while Ananth Nag, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar and Avinash play supporting actors.

On Friday, October 29, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a sudden heart arrest and passed away. The star fainted unexpectedly while working out at his gym, and he was taken right away to the hospital.

After being subsequently admitted to Vikram Hospital, Puneeth was receiving care in the intensive care unit when the heartbreaking news broke. He had just turned 46 at the time.