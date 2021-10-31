Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The last rites of veteran Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who had passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest, were performed with full state honours at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

The last rites were performed by his daughter. Thousands had gathered to attend Rajkumar's last rites. Several people even climbed trees around the Sree Kanteerava Studios to catch a glimpse of the late Kannada actor.

The last rites of Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru with state honours



📸: @BSBommai/ Twitter #RIPPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/scSwKt9LDb — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 31, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also attended the last rites of Rajkumar, was pained by the demise of the veteran actor and called it a "personal loss". Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the film industry has lost a "very great talent".

"It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with 'Appu'. I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute. Certainly, I was emotional," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Known as the "Power Star" of the Kannada film industry, Rajkumar is the son of former actor Dr Rajkumar. He passed away on Friday at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.

His death shook almost the entire country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid her condolences and said, "a bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers".

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Rajkumar's passing away was a personal loss for him as the families shared a "cordial bond" for many decades. He said that in Puneeth the Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons.

"Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled Puneeth's demise. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema. Heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma