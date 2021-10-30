New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar had left thousands of his fans heartbroken and they are finding it hard to believe the tragic news. The 46-year-old actor died due to a sudden cardiac arrest on Friday, October 29, after which, his mortal remains, wrapped in the tri-colour, was shifted to Kantheerava Stadium for public viewing, where a large number of fans could be seen waiting to get one last view of their favourite actor.



The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences. Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death



Grieving fans of Kannada star gathered at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects, prior to his final rites which will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter, Vanditha arrives from the US.



Here have a look:











On the basis of the decision taken by #PuneethRajkumar's family, next stage of security arrangements will be made. Family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself: Bengaluru CP, Kamal Pant at Kanteerava Stadium pic.twitter.com/uNpJqGWoz6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

#WATCH | Fans come in large numbers pay last respects to #PuneethRajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru



ANI pic.twitter.com/XWHocHlebK — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 30, 2021

Fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, the actor made an appearance in some of the super hit movies including, Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra.

Puneeth started his career as a child artist and was awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist, for his movie Bettada Hoovu. Later, in 2002 the actor debuted with Appu which instantly became a blockbuster on the big screen.



Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen