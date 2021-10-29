New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning. Rajkumar, 46, was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning at around 11:40 am after complaining of chest pain. Several film stars including Sonu Sood, cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news of his demise.

However, no confirmation has been issued yet by the hospital. The Vikram Hospital said that his condition was serious when he was brought to the hospital. Further, Advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated.

"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated" Vikram Hospital in a statement said.

He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack today at around 11:30 am and was treated in the ICU. Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai also reached the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru to inquire about his health.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ranganath Nayak of the Vikram Hospital said that his condition is serious and the team of doctors are doing everything to save his life. He further said that Puneeth's condition was very bad when he was brought to the hospital.

"Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU", Dr Ranganath Nayak said as quoted by ANI.

Fondly known as Appu among his fans, the 46-year-old actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer, has played the lead role in 29 commercially successful films including Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya among others.

Dubbed as Powerstar by his fans, Puneeth Rajkumar is the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He started his career as a child artist and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985.

Shortly after the news of his demise broke out, Bollywood and Kannada film stars started pouring consoling his untimely and shocking death.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother". Another Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar’s untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace".

Actress Pooja Hegde also condoled his demise and wrote, "Cannot believe what I’m hearing. Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar". Meanwhile, Bollywood Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Saddened... Heartbreaking... RIP #PuneethRajkumar ji... Deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti".

Some of his famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released early this year.

