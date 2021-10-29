New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, Friday, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the actor was working out in the gym when he suddenly collapsed on the floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was later admitted to Vikram Hospital, where he received treatment until heartbreaking news came forth.

Fondly known as 'Appu' by his fans, he was the youngest member of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar's clan. He is a prolific actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer who worked primarily in Kannada cinema.

Acting Career

He marked his acting debut as a child actor in Vasantha Geetha in 1980 and then went on to feature in Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). Even before making his debut as an adult, he won National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

In the year 2002, he made his first lead role with the film Appu, ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to star in 29 films as a lead character, such as Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu and others. He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

Puneeth's last film was Yuvarathnaa in the year 2021 and was busy shooting for his two upcoming films James and Dvita.

Personal Life

Puneeth is the fifth and youngest child of matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He is married to Ashwini Revanth and has two daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv