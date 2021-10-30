New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entire Karnataka is currently in deep sorrow after the demise of their Appu, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. His tragic passing has left every in shock and his fans are finding it hard to believe the news. The mortal remains of the actor is currently at Kantheerava Stadium for the public to pay its respects.

The fans have thronged the stadium and the video of the same is going viral on all social media platforms. The government has ensured that all the arrangements are carried out properly so as to not endure the same incidents that happened during his father Dr Rajkumar's passing. The officials are also asking fans, who have gathered at the stadium to pay their respect, to maintain decorum.

Here have a look:

#WATCH Fans in large numbers pay last respects to #PuneethRajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/XDMszFWc36 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Bengaluru | Long queue of fans at Kanteerava Stadium to pay last respects to Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar who passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/Z60E3A6hXi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

For unversed, seven people were shot dead in the large-scale violence triggered during the last rites of Dr Rajkumar.

Puneeth's last rites will be performed with full state honour, right next to the grave of Puneeth's late father. As reported, the family is waiting for his daughter Vanditha to return from the United States of America on Saturday. However, now it is being reported that the next stage of security arrangement will be made. "Family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself," Bengaluru CP, Kamal Pant at Kanteerava Stadium.

On the basis of the decision taken by #PuneethRajkumar's family, next stage of security arrangements will be made. Family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself: Bengaluru CP, Kamal Pant at Kanteerava Stadium pic.twitter.com/uNpJqGWoz6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, it is being reported that just like Dr Rajkumar, the family has donated the eye of the actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar was known for his careful and happy to go nature. He has given a number of hit films to the industry and won National Film Award for Best Child Actor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv