New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fukrey 3 is one of the much-anticipated movies starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. And now, finally, the wait is over. Pulkit Samrat on Sunday informed his fans that he has kick-started the shoot of Fukrey 3 through his social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Pulkit dropped two pictures where the one was of himself holding a clapperboard and the other one included his co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Fukrey3 aapki Seva mein!" and tagged his co-stars and crew members of the film.

Take a look at Pulkit's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

As soon as the post went off the floors, several celebs and renowned faces including designer Manish Malhotra, cricketer Suresh Raina, actress Sophie Choudry also commented on Pulkit's post. While Manish dropped a smile emoji along with thumps up emoji in the comment section, Suresh wrote, "best wishes brother" and dropped a heart emoji along with it.

Back on Thursday, actor Varun Sharma took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie along with Fukrey co-star Manjot Singh sitting inside an airplane. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, “Chala Jaye Dilliii (Let’s go to Delhi)"

Take a look:

For unversed, Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The news of the upcoming film Fukrey 3 went on floors in Mumbai on March 3, 2022.

While Fukrey was released in 2013, its sequel hit the screens in 2017. The storyline of the picture revolves around four friends who try to earn money in an easy way. However, they land up in some or another trouble.

Earlier, the director of the film, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, hinted that the upcoming Fukrey 3 will also revolve around the same plot.

“This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn’t mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation), it shouldn’t seem forceful," Mrigdeep was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen