New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a debate over nepotism and favouritism in the showbiz industry. Fans and even several actors have come up and openly criticised the culture in the Bollywood, saying that nepotism and favouritism in an internal part of the showbiz industry.

One such actress in Kangana Ranaut who doesn’t shy away to speak her heart out. The 33-year-old actress has targeted several stars in Bollywood. Famous actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the actors who has faced the wrath of Kangana.

Taapsee, who was clubbed among 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders' by Kangana in a recent TV interview, has responded with humour and sarcasm to the remarks. However, in a recent interview with CNN News 18, Taapsee opened about Kangana’s remarks and spoke about “beauty of being an outsider” in the Bollywood.

“This hasn't been the first time. I have been saying consistently since this outsider-insider debate began, I am very proud of being an outsider. Because good or bad, right or wrong, it’s my journey. That’s the beauty of being an outsider. But what irked me was the fact that I was getting discredited. I am okay with people calling me names, I can’t change their thinking. But you can’t discredit my hard work, just because I don’t follow the same rules. That doesn’t make me inferior in any way. I am not going to take personal digs at people. I am not going to justify who I am, my filmography is out there for people to see,” Taapsee told News18.

On being asked about her nepotism and if the “debate is getting coloured?” Taapsee said that not only industry but everyone is to blame.

“Everyone is trying to get their own personal vendetta sorted in this. The industry is one part of nepotism. But so is the media and the audience. Why don't they watch our films, first-day first show? Why didn't they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Why don't they go for outsiders' films the way they go for the star kids' films? All of us are a part of this game. It's not just one group of people. Look at the kind of coverage Taimur gets today. I don't get that much of coverage despite trying to work hard, that's unfair. But we can't keep playing name games and harassing people,” she told News18.

“I will make my space, but that doesn't mean I'm gonna cut down other people. Because then I’ve lost the battle I’m fighting. I can't harass other people, especially not the outsiders I claim to be fighting for,” she told News18 on being asked about whether the Bollywood club will give her a place at the table.

Kangana Ranaut had taken a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker by calling them 'B grade' actresses. The 33-year-old actress had said that despite their attempts to win his favour, filmmaker Karan Johar preferred to work with the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

