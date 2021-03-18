In the promo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking with Oprah Winfrey about her recently released memoir 'Unfinished'. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one of the most speculated upcoming interviews with Oprah Winfrey is of none other than Priyanka Chopra. Fans have eagerly waiting for the show to air soon and recently, the first promo has been released by the makers of the talk show featuring PeeCee.

In the video, the global star can be seen talking about her recently released memoir 'Unfinished' which she wrote at just 38 years of age. Priyanka said that she got enough time to think and write about the book all thanks to COVID-19 lockdown. She even mentioned, "I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life. I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life"

Take a look at the promo of Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey:

Meanwhile, talking about Oprah Winfrey's recent controversial interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess made quite a few shocking revelations about their life in Buckingham Palace.

Meghan said that Prince Harry's family was worried about their son, Archie's skin colour. "In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are friends from the former's acting days and PeeCee even attended the royal wedding in the year 2018.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal