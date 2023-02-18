Project K Release Date OUT: Deepika Padukone And Prabhas-Starrer Sci-Fi To Hit Theatres In 2024

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi film 'Project K' has been the talk of the town for sometime now and the audience wants to get more update on the film. On the auspicous occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers have announced the release date of the film.

Project K release date:

Project K will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On Deepika's birthday, Vyjayanthi Movies shared her first look from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

On Prabhas' birthday as well, the makers unveiled the first poster of Project K. Sharing the first poster, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

The film will reportedly have a huge plot and the makers are now planning to release it in two parts.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the first part will establish the characters and will slowly dive into the main drama of the film, which will be established in the second part.

“The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, the entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali franchise,” a report in Pinkvilla cited a source as saying.

The report added, “With a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies. Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go.”

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin.