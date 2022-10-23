Project K: On Prabhas' Birthday, Makers Release FIRST LOOK Of This Sci-Fi

PRABHAS-starrer 'Project K' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement and there has been a lot of speculation regarding the concept of the film. Fans were eagerly waiting for an update regarding Project K and here's good news for all the fans. On Prabhas' birthday, the makers finally unveiled the first poster of Project K.

Sharing the first poster, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

The caption on the poster reads, 'Heros are not born, they rise.' Apart from Prabhas, Project K stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Project K is a science fiction thriller film, which will be made on a high budget. Earlier, it was reported that the movie will be made on a high budget as it is a science fiction film. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan announced the start of Project k shooting. He wrote, "For the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas".

Meanwhile, Disha Patani joined the star cast of Project K later on and the team of Project K welcomed her with flowers.

The first poster was released on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. The caption reads, "Legends of immortal." Meanwhile, Vyjayanthi movies wrote, "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @amitabhbachchan sir - Team #ProjectK."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Prabhas will be soon seen in Adipurush, which is based on the epic saga of Ramayana. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D and IMAX.