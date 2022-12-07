'Producers Haven't Told Me About Kartik Or Akshay': Anees Bazmee On 'Hera Pheri 3' Lead Actor

Recently, there was a flurry of discussion about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the third installment of cult classic Hera Pheri.

However, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has been approached to direct the film, has revealed that he has not been informed if the third installment of the comical franchise will feature Kartik or Akshay.

Speaking to E Times, Bazmee said, "I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film.

"So, I asked them how do we work out the dates. I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how."

Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has been making headlines even before going on floors. Such has been the craze for this franchise’s brand name over the years.

However, Akshay had recently revealed that even though he was shown the script for the film, he chose not to be a part of it.

"The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out," he said.

Interestingly, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan was initially approached to star in Hera Pheri 3. He was highly interested in the script but chose not to do it out of sheer respect for Akshay Kumar.

Varun respected the fact that Akshay and the producer of Hera Pheri 3, Firoz Nadiadwala, had a disagreement and did not want to take advantage of it. David Dhawan was also reported to have agreed with Varun's decision. Kartik was then cast in the film.

Recently, Suniel Shetty had told Hindustan Times that Kartik is not playing Akshay Kumar's role Raju in the film. It is a different character.

Nonetheless, if Bazmee and Kartik join forces for Hera Pheri 3 as director and actor, it will be their follow-up venture to the hugely successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is one of the few successful Bollywood movies of 2022.