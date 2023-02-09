Producer Ronnie Screwvala Corrects Film Critic Over Pathaan Beating Dangal At Box Office, 'Keep Record Straight'

Producer Ronnie Screwvala recently disagreed to a trade analyst's tweet stating that Pathaan has beaten Dangal's Box Office collection. SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie contiues to reign over the BO business. The movie has so far shattered several records by films like KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

Earlier, in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an updated Box Office collection of Pathaan, stating that it has now beaten Dangal's record. Reacting to it, in a now-deleted tweet, producer Ronnie said that Pathaan would never beat Dangal’s box office collection.

Screwvala tweeted, "Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest grossing Hindi movie globally — just in China it did Rs 1200 crore plus. Just so we keep the record straight."

This came after Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr."

Stand by #Dangal is No 1... China may be on Mars for Fake Bots ... But Numbers don't Lie#AamirKhan records Intact! pic.twitter.com/3Sf3ck0Abq — HonestlySid (@Ibeingsid) February 8, 2023

Pathaan broke several records in less than two weeks. However, Dangal continues to set a high bar for global box office receipts. The movie made 303 million dollars (about 2200 crore Indian rupees) abroad.