New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV couple Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey -- who were dating each other for the last six years -- have recently parted their ways. This news is making rounds in the television industry.

Speaking to The Times of India, Priyanka has Anshul of cheating on her. She said that she found out through Instagram stories that Anshul was cheating on her.

"After receiving my Covid-19 jab last week, I was down with a high fever. Despite that Anshul left home at 7 in the evening and said that he will be back in few hours. However, he returned the next morning," she told the English daily.

"I came to know about his whereabouts through his Instagram stories in which I saw him hanging out with a girl. At that moment I decided to end this relationship and posted about the same on my social media page," she added.

Priyanka also mentioned that few girls have sent messages to her, informing how Anshul used to hit on them.

"Soon a couple of girls sent me messages informing me about how he had tried to hit on them. They said they didn’t tell me earlier because they assumed that we were happy together," she told The of India.

However, Anshul has decided not to speak about their relationship in public. However, he has defended himself, saying he was not cheating on Priyanka.

"One should say these things with validation and not just to put the other person down. If we came as far as six years together, I am sure there must have been more mental happiness than emotional exhaustion. The irony is she hasn’t even spoken to me about this. We shouldn’t make assumptions," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He also said that Priyanka's absence from his life after he got his first COVID-19 vaccine jab affected him a lot.

"I put her to bed and asked her to give me a call if she felt weak," he said while refuting Priyanka's charges.

"It’s easy to say that I was partying with other girls, but one should take into account that there were three guys as well. Why not ask me about it instead of putting up something that’s convenient to her on social media? She can fight with me, leave for Goa and be unreachable for weeks — how is that okay," he said, as reported by The Times of India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen