Priyanka Chopra's Weekend Was All About Family And Happiness | See Pic Here

Priyanka Chopra aka Desi girl,l has treated her fans with an adorable family picture including her daughter. The actor gave a glimpse of her Malti as the actor had a gala time on her weekend with family in her Los Angeles home. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures on her Instagram. Similarly, she gave a sneak peek of their food time as the family sat by the pool.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka dropped a picture which was a polaroid, and in the picture, Priyanka, Nick and their daughter can be seen posing inside a swimming pool. However, Malti’s face is covered with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, back in January this year, the couple welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. The couple welcomed a baby girl. However, so far the couple did not reveal the face of their child and has kept it in secrecy.

The couple informed their fans through a joint post sharing on Instagram. Taking to the social media website, the actress wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick also posted the same story on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra dropped a hint that the actress is expected to share a picture of their baby girl once she is one year old. Further, PeeCee's mother also explained how both Priyanka and Nick divide parenting duties equally.

“Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage, and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Since the actress is an active social media user, she often shares posts and videos on her social media. The actress shared another post, where she can be seen posing along the poolside. She wore a blue swimsuit and added a scarf, goggles, and a cap to her look.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie.

Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to hit big screens next year.