New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Our Desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra, is a social media queen. The actress rules millions of hearts. The actress often treats her fans with pictures and videos on her social media account. Recently, the actress gave chilled pool vibes to all her fans as she shared a bunch of pictures and videos by the pool. Priyanka, who is currently in her Los Angeles mansion is having all the 'me time' and the actress can also be seen having a gala time with herself.

On Friday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account and shared pictures and videos by the pool. The actress also clicked a selfie as she posed in a black swimsuit. In the video Priyanka can be seen grooving to 90s Hindi music by the poolside.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care, Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments."

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section of the post with fire and heart emojis. In the videos the actress can be seen grooving to some Hindi songs such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix, and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix as she enjoyed a gala time by the pool. The actress asked her fans to guess the name of the song and comment on them in the comment section.

The actress is currently in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick earlier this year welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple informed their fans through a joint statement on Instagram.

The statement reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen