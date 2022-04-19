New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and desi girl Priyanka Chopra has always impressed the audience with her versatility as an actor, and her fans are always excited to see her on-screen. Now, good news for all Priyanka Chopra fans as the actress will star in the movie It's All Coming Back to Me. The movie also stars Sam Heughan and the popular singer, Celine Dion.

The movie was previously titled Text for You. It's All Coming Back to Me is also a song by Celine Dion. Sam Heughan shared a still from the film on his Instagram story. In the picture, Priyanka and Sam can be seen embracing each other. Sam also posted this picture on his Instagram feed but later deleted it. In the story, he announced that It's All Coming Back to Me will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will be part of Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. Moreover, she will be seen in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. She will make her come back to Bollywood and announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Sam Heughan is best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the series Outlander. He also starred in films such as The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), The Empty Train and Bloodshot (2020).

It's All Coming Back to Me is a romantic drama film directed by Jim Strouse. The movie revolves around a woman trying to cope with the death of her fiance. She sends texts to her fiance's old number but remains unaware that the number has been assigned to someone else. The movie will hit the screens on February 10, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav