Priyanka Chopra's Unseen Birthday Pictures Are All About Family, Fun Time And Happiness

Priyanka Chopra's birthday pictures seem never-ending. The actress who recently turned-year-older has been sharing a series of the picture from her big day. Recently a set of unseen photos from the actress's birthday surfaced on the internet which also feature PC's cousin Parineeti Chopra in it. The pictures ranged from a trip on a flight and a party at a club to a poolside party, and fans cannot stop adoring them.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a bunch of pictures that featured Priyanka, Nick, and their other friends. Priyanka Chopra’s birthday bash took place in Mexico. In one of the pictures, the entire squad can be seen having a gala time in the pool. Another picture featured Priyanka, Parineeti, and a common friend in oh-so-hot outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “Bday photo dump no.1 It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs, and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my Mimi didi. I love you."

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, several fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis.

Ever since Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday, the actress has been sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first set of pictures went online on Friday (IST) from PC and revealed that the couple not only celebrated her 40th birthday but also celebrated her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ 6-month birthday.

One of the pictures featured Nick Jonas holding a piece of little cake with a sign that reads, “Happy six months birthday MM." “Just a girl and her birthday squad!

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."