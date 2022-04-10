New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped out of her Los Angeles house to soak in some sunshine on the weekend. The actress gave all her fans weekend vibes by sharing sunkissed pictures on social media. Priyanka is an active social media user and often treats her fan with pictures and videos.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared a picture of herself sitting in the car. She also shared a clip as she grooved to a song. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen posing for the camera, and the selfie is a sunkissed selfie.

The actress was seen wearing a white shirt, and grey pants and tied her hair back. She also wore accessories such as earrings and carried a black bag with her. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Just here.. Gettin’ thru (flexed biceps emoji)! (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also took to her Instagram stories and shared a video clip of herself grooving to a song by Ludacris. Sharing the clip, she added a 'mood' sticker. The actress was seen enjoying the song.

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with hearts and emojis. One fan commented, "I just don’t understand how you are so perfect," another wrote, "So Gorgeous."

Recently, Priyanka shared pictures in an ethnic suit. The actress was seen posing outdoors in her Los Angeles home she dressed up in a neon yellow kurta salwar set. Priyanka captioned the post, "When the sun hits just right."

Recently, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Taking to Instagram the couple informed their fans through a joint statement.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress will be next seen in Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. The series also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen