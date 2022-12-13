Priyanka Chopra's Response To Girl Over Her Viral Bareilly Photos From 1990 Wins Hearts

A few days ago, a social media user had posted a video revealing that her mother knew global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the 1990s, when she lived in Bareilly.

Now, days after the video was shared online, PeeCee has responded to it, leaving everyone in splits. "Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hi!! Thx for sharing the pictures," she wrote in the comment's section.

Shortly after Priyanka's comment, the social media user responded expressing her delight. She wrote, "Oh my god, it's really kind of you to reply. I wasn’t expecting this! My mom dearly remembers you and cherishes lots of fond memories of you and your father."

For the unversed, a social media user had posted a video on Instagram last week, which showed her mother was acquainted with Priyanka in Bareilly. The video was set to the tune of Desi Girl from PeeCee's 2008 movie Dostana.

The video opens with a girl looking stunned as the caption read, "My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." Following this, the clip features multiple pictures of her mother with Priyanka wearing a striped top and black trousers.

For the unversed, prior to becoming Miss India 2000 runner-up and Miss World, Priyanka lived in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and studied at the Army Public School there.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra had attended a Bulgary fashion show looking super suave in a hot pink evening gown. Sharing some pictures from the event on her Instagram, she wrote, "What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari's Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I'm so proud to be your ambassador."

Prior to that, she had joined a number of esteemed Bollywood actors who graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The Barfi actor attended the Women in Cinema event at the film festival wearing a vivid yellow satin gown, paired with a long cardigan of the same shade and accessorised with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. In Jim Strouse's upcoming production It's All Coming Back To Me, Chopra will be joined by Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan.The movie is in its post-production stage and is slated to release in May next year.

Additionally, Chopra also has Farhan Akhtar's project Jee Le Zaraa in which Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be in the leading roles.