Priyanka Chopra's 'Most Incredible' B'day Celebration Is All About 'Lot Of Fun' With Family | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends and Nick Jonas earlier shared a sneak peek of Priyanka's special day. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the birthday wishes and also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. She shared an adorable photo with her daughter Malti Marie as well.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Further, Priyanka thanked everyone who joined her for a birthday celebration. She wrote, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

She showed all her love to her husband Nick Jonas for making her day special. "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," the post reads.

She added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed".

To this, Nick Jonas commented, "Love celebrating you." Priyanka can be seen with her mother Madhu Chopra and Parineeti Chopra has joined her as well.

Earlier, Nick Jonas also shared pictures from Priyanka's birthday party. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will star in Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.