Global icon Priyanka Chopra is the queen of millions of hearts. The actress enjoys a massive fan following, whether it is nationally or internationally. Priyanka is an active social media user and ensures that she treats her fans with pictures and videos. Recently, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her walk-in closet at her Los Angeles home, and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures. Priyanka actually shared her pictures after getting a hair wash with her own haircare brand. However, the next picture gave a glimpse of her walk-in closet, and oh boy, the closet was loaded from top to bottom with shoes, boots, and handbags.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka emphasised on her hair after wash. Priyanka in the caption wrote, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!"

In one of the pictures, the actress showed her hair as she travelled in a car.

The all-white closet has caught netizens' attention. The closet has several racks for storage for Priyanka's shoe, bag, and clothes collection.

Priyanka shared a throwback Thursday picture as well. The actress shared an adorable picture with her father. Dr Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka is currently enjoying quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, the actress revealed the name of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.

Priyanka and Nick informed their fans through a joint statement on Instagram. The statement reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

