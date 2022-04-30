New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media these days, and her fans are not complaining. The actress shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, Priyanka shared some pictures of enjoying her pool time. As soon as Priyanka uploaded the photos, her fans started pouring their love by spamming the comment section with heart emoticons.

Priyanka shared two pictures of herself in the pool and wrote, "Instagram vs reality". In the first picture, she can be seen stylishly posing for the camera. Meanwhile, in the second picture, Priyanka can be seen laughing while looking at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She looks absolutely stunning in the yellow striped bikini and paired it with the sunglasses. The post has already received over 6 lakh likes within 2 hours. Nick Jonas also commented on the picture and wrote, "Damn" with fire emoji.

Earlier, she shared a bunch of pictures and videos of herself enjoying in the pool and grooving to 90s music. In the caption, she wrote, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care, Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple informed their fans through a joint statement on Instagram. The statement reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will star in Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. Moreover, she will be seen in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. She will make her come back to Bollywood and announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, opposite SAm Heughan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav