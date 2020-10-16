Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled the first look from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger'. The Netflix original film is based on Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra has shared her first look as Pinky Madam from her much-awaited film 'The White Tiger', which is a Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's best selling novel. In the post shared on her Instagram, the actress revealed the characters performed by herself, Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She has given a brief about the life of Pinky Madam and Balram.

In her latest post, she shared a picture from the film and wrote, "I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

She also tells that the film has almost completed the production and is all set to release soon. She said, "This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally."

A few days back, she shared a post revealing the insights of Adarsh Gourav and Rajkumar Rao's character from the film. Along with the picture, she wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time."

PC revealed that the story of her upcoming film The White Tiger is intriguing and she always admired the book. She said that this story should be unveild before the audience. She wrote, "Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas assured the audience that this fill will take them on the totally unique ride. She wrote, "The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.

Posted By: Srishti Goel