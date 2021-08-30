As Priyanka Chopra is seen taking a selfie, her darling husband is seen ready with a fork and knife to relish his hot snack.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the entertainment industry's 'It' couple who never fails to impress their fans with their appearance. Every now and then, they drop lovey-dovey pics on their social media handle, making their followers' hearts skip a beat. However, this time they might have a Phobe effect (Oh my eyes... my eyes) after seeing the recent post of the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared an unseen pic of her with Nick enjoying a sunny day by the pool. As the actress is seen taking a selfie, her darling husband is seen ready with a fork and knife to relish his hot snack, which is none other than his wife, Priyanka. In the hot pic, Bajirao Mastani actress is seen donning a black bikini top with red bottoms while her hubby is showing off his shirtless body with black swimming trunks.

Priyanka captioned the post as "Snack". Check out below:

Priyanka and Nick social media PDAs are the talk of the town. Recently, when the singer was all set to kick start his tour with his brothers, Priyanka sent a special cake for them while she was busy shooting for her upcoming project in the UK. Currently, the actress is back in the US to spend quality time with her husband Nick and even attended one of his concerts.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for his international project Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. In Bollywood, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's next project Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It will be a road trip movie, a follow-up to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apart from this, she has few international projects in her kitty, namely Matrix 4: Resurrections and a film on Maa Anand Sheela.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv