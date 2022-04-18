New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always give major couple goals to their fans. Now in the recent pictures, their fans can't stop gushing over how adorable the couple looks together. Priyanka Chopra has shared some pictures of her day out with Nick, where the duo can be seen enjoying their time at the beach.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "What dreams are made of". In one picture, Priyanka can be seen holding Nick's hand. She also shared the view of the beautiful beach. The post has already received more than 4 lakh likes within 2 hours.

A while ago, Priyanka also shared a glimpse of how she celebrated Easter with Nick. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Easter from us". Priyanka looks beautiful wearing a yellow crop top paired with yellow pants. She completed the look by sporting hoop earrings and a chain. Her loose curls and high heels add glam to the look. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in a multi-colour t-shirt. The beautiful decorations for Easter can also be seen in the background.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. The couple informed about the news to their fans through a joint statement on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement reads.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will be seen in Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. She will be seen in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. Earlier, she announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

